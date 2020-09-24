Mountcastle went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Red Sox.
All three of Mountcastle's hits were singles, as were seven of the Orioles' other eight hits. The lack of extra-base power made it difficult for Mountcastle and the Orioles to create much offense against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. The 23-year-old Mountcastle is slashing an excellent .330/.385/.514 with five homers, 21 RBI and 11 runs scored in 31 games this year.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Collects three RBI in win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Big impact in nightcap•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Heads to bench•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Crushes first two home runs•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Draws third straight start•