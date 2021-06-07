Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 18-5 blowout win over Cleveland.

The 24-year-old scored all three times he got on base. Mountcastle had an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the sixth. He's been hot since the start of June, and he's now hit safely in six straight games. In that span, he's gone 11-for-24 (.458) with four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored.