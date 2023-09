Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Angels.

This was Mountcastle's second multi-hit effort in a row after he snapped a brief 0-for-7 skid. The first baseman hit .360 in August and continues to receive regular playing time between first base and designated hitter. For the year, he's at a strong .278/.330/.471 slash line with 18 home runs, 67 RBI, 60 runs scored and three stolen bases over 105 contests.