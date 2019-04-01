Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Transitioning to 1B
Moutncastle, who is opening at Triple-A Norfolk, will see significant time at first base this season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
He hit .297/.341/.464 with 13 home runs and a 121 wRC+ in 102 games at Double-A last year, so the assignment to Triple-A makes sense. Mountcastle's defense (particularly his below-average throwing arm) has always been his biggest weakness, so the transition to first base also makes sense. He could reach the majors this summer.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Drives in four runs•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Getting work at first base•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Goes on home-run binge•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Healthy at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to return Thursday or Friday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Nearing return to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...