Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

Mountcastle had cooled off entering Sunday, going 1-for-16 over his previous four games before breaking out of the slump. He was involved in both of the Orioles' runs, hitting an RBI double and coming around to score on an Anthony Santander single in the fourth inning. Mountcastle is batting .294 with a home runs, eight RBI, four runs scored, five doubles and a 4:7 BB:K over nine contests. He looks to have a steady role at first base and a spot in the heart of the order.