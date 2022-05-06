Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 5-3 win Thursday over Minnesota.
Mountcastle got the scoring started with his solo homer in the second inning and gave Baltimore an insurance run with his eighth-inning shot. After a slow start, he appears to be putting it together with a .296/.321/.667 batting line and three home runs in his last seven games. The 25-year-old was dropped to fifth in the Orioles' lineup Wednesday and has responded with multi-hit games in both games.
