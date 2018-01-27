According to manager Buck Showalter, the Orioles will extend a spring training invitation to Mountcastle, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mountcastle spent the last six weeks of the 2017 season with Double-A Bowie, and went on to hit .222/.239/.366 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 39 games. Although he had a tough time during his first showing at the Double-A level, the 20-year-old tore through the Carolina League in High-A and should settle in and display his potential at the onset of the 2018 season when he returns to Bowie.