Basallo is slashing .244/.360/.578 with 13 home runs, a 14.9 percent walk rate and a 24.8 percent strikeout rate in 40 games for Triple-A Norfolk.

Basallo is the youngest hitter at Triple-A, as he doesn't turn 21 until August, yet he is one of the best power hitters at the level. Among Triple-A hitters with at least 150 plate appearances, Basallo's .333 ISO ranks second behind 34-year-old Carlos Perez. He isn't on the 40-man roster yet, but Basallo appears ready for the next level, at least offensively.