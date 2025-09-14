Baltimore placed Dubin on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 13) on Sunday due to right elbow discomfort.

Dubin could technically return for the Orioles' final game of the regular season Sept. 28, but his season is likely over. Since being claimed by the Orioles off waivers from Houston on Aug. 26, Dubin has gotten into seven games, allowing three runs with a 7:3 K:BB over eight innings while picking up two holds. Righty pitcher Carson Ragsdale was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take Dubin's spot on the active roster.