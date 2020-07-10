site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-taylor-davis-added-to-player-pool | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Taylor Davis: Added to player pool
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis joined the Orioles' player pool Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Davis will provide the Orioles with extra depth behind the plate, but he's unlikely to play a significant role. The 30-year-old has only received 39 big-league plate appearances in his career.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 4 min read
• 8 min read
• 9 min read
• 16 min read
• 2 min read
• 16 min read