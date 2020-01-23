Play

Davis agreed Thursday with the Orioles on a minor-league contract, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The exact terms of Davis' deal aren't known, but it likely includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Davis had previously spend his entire professional career with the Cubs organization since signing as an amateur free agent in July 2011. The 30-year-old backstop received the majority of his work at Triple-A Iowa over the past three seasons, but he has seen limited big-league action in each of those years, submitting a .222/.256/.333 slash line over 39 career plate appearances with Chicago.

