The Orioles recalled Nevin from Triple-A Norfolk, and he'll start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nevin is joining the Orioles' 28-man active roster as a replacement for Ramon Urias (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Assuming he sticks with Baltimore through the final week of the season, Nevin will likely form the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with the lefty-hitting Gunnar Henderson, who is sitting against Boston southpaw Rich Hill.