Nevin will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

With Trey Mancini (ribs) idle for the second day in a row, Nevin will end up picking up his third consecutive start. Through his first two starts since being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk heading into the weekend, Nevin has gone 0-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts.