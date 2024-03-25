Nevin is expected to win the Orioles' last bench spot on the Opening Day roster, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nothing is official yet, but Ryan McKenna and Nick Maton were informed they missed out on roster spots Sunday, paving the path for Nevin to be a utility bat off the bench. Nevin hit .333 with two home runs, seven RBI and a 2:11 BB:K over 23 games in Grapefruit League play. He has no easy path to playing time, barring any external additions -- third base would appear to be the position most up for grabs to begin the season.