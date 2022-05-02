Nevin went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Red Sox.

Nevin put the Orioles ahead with a two-run single in the fifth inning before scoring on an Anthony Santander sacrifice fly. In the sixth, Nevin got aboard when he was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a Jorge Mateo double. This was Nevin's third straight start, but it was his first time getting on base in any manner this season. He'll likely retreat to a bench role once Trey Mancini (ribs) rejoins the starting lineup.