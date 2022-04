Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will start at third base Friday against Boston, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nevin missed out on the Opening Day roster but will join the big-league club after spending the first three weeks of the season at Triple-A. He has a .979 OPS in 17 games with Norfolk and may see most of his opportunities at third base since Ryan Mountcastle (neck) is rejoining the lineup Friday and Trey Mancini is also healthy.