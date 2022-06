Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will start at third base and bat eighth Friday against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The corner infielder is hitting .319 with three home runs in 24 games at Triple-A. He struggled to a .222 average and one home run with 17 strikeouts in 63 at-bats when he was up with the big club earlier this year.