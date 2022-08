Nevin will remain on the bench for Tuesday's game against Texas, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nevin appeared poised for regular at-bats after the Orioles traded away Trey Mancini on Monday, especially as he'd already been in the lineup in three of the final four games of last week. Instead, he's now been stuck on the bench for two straight games, with Ramon Urias again handling third base while Ryan Mountcastle starts at first.