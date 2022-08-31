The Orioles optioned Nevin to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
He'll cede his spot on the active roster to top prospect Gunnar Henderson, who will be eligible to play in the postseason after he was officially promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. Nevin could end up rejoining the Orioles in September when the active roster expands to 28 men, but he'll likely be little more than a right-handed-hitting option off the bench and an occasional starter versus left-handed pitching.