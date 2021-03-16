site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Nevin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The 23-year-old first baseman hit .263 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and one walk in 19 at-bats this spring. He could make his MLB debut this summer if he performs well at Triple-A.
