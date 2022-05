Nevin (groin) is starting in right field and batting sixth in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Nevin has been sidelined since suffering the groin injury Tuesday against the Twins, but he's back in the lineup for Sunday's nightcap. He's gone 2-for-14 with three RBI and two runs through his first give games of 2022.