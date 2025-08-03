The Orioles claimed Brujan off waivers from the Cubs on Sunday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment Wednesday and will now go back on the 40-man roster for a new organization in the Orioles, who shipped off a number of players ahead of the trade deadline. Brujan appeared in 36 games with Chicago this season and maintained a .222/.234/.289 slash line in 47 plate appearances. He's likely to fill a utility role for Baltimore.