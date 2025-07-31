Orioles' Zach Eflin: Back on IL with back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles placed Eflin on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to low back discomfort.
Eflin will hit the shelf for the third time this season and for the second time in just over a month due to continued back problems. After being reinstated last week, Eflin made just two starts for the Orioles before suffering an apparent setback. Baltimore recalled right-hander Brandon Young from Double-A Chesapeake in a corresponding move, and he or the rehabbing Cade Povich (hip) could be called upon to replace Eflin in the rotation the next time his turn comes up.
More News
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Heads to IL, could still be traded•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Hit around in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Sharp in return Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Activated ahead of start•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Returning from IL on Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Zach Eflin: Strikes out five in FCL start•