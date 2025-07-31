The Orioles placed Eflin on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to low back discomfort.

Eflin will hit the shelf for the third time this season and for the second time in just over a month due to continued back problems. After being reinstated last week, Eflin made just two starts for the Orioles before suffering an apparent setback. Baltimore recalled right-hander Brandon Young from Double-A Chesapeake in a corresponding move, and he or the rehabbing Cade Povich (hip) could be called upon to replace Eflin in the rotation the next time his turn comes up.