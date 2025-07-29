Eflin did not factor into the decision in Monday's 11-4 win over the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Eflin threw 56 of 79 pitches for strikes but managed just six whiffs while giving up nine hard-hit balls, including two homers in the third inning. Some rust is understandable in his second start back from the injured list, but it marked the fifth time in 14 outings the 31-year-old has allowed multiple home runs. He'll carry a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across 71.1 innings into a tough road matchup with the Cubs this weekend.