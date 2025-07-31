The Orioles are expected to place Eflin on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The report doesn't specify what kind of injury Eflin is dealing with, but he just returned from a back issue last week after missing nearly a month of action. Rosenthal relays that it's "very possible" Eflin is still traded ahead of Thursday's deadline even though he's hurt, as he is expected to be back before the end of the season. The veteran righty holds a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across 71.1 innings this season.