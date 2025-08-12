Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that Eflin (back) will undergo lumbar microdiscectomy surgery and will miss the rest of the 2025 season, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 31-year-old received an injection to address his lower-back discomfort in early August shortly after landing on the injured list, but he's now headed for season-ending surgery. It was a difficult contract year for Eflin, who had three different stints on the injured list and will close the campaign with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB across 71.1 innings.