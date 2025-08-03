Orioles manager Tony Mansolino said Sunday that Eflin received an injection to address his lower-back discomfort, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Eflin is on the injured list for the second time in the back two months due to the back issue, which resurfaced after he made just two starts for Baltimore following his return from the IL. The Orioles are hoping that the injection will provide Eflin with some more permanent relief, but Mansolino noted that the right-hander is without a timeline to resume throwing. Given the Orioles' standing as non-playoff contenders, Eflin will likely be brought along deliberately even once he's cleared to start throwing again.