Orioles' Zach Eflin: Rehab transferred as expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eflin (back) will continue his rehab with the Orioles' Floirda League Complex team, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Eflin threw 58 pitches in a rehab start Sunday and, as planned, will continue his throwing progression in Florida. He's slated to rejoin the Orioles' rotation early next week for his first MLB action since suffering a back injury June 28. His return will likely bump Brandon Young out of the rotation.
