Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Eflin (back) will be reinstated from the injured list to start Wednesday against the Guardians, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has been sidelined nearly a month due to lower-back discomfort but is ready to rejoin the O's after making two rehab starts in the minors. Eflin threw 68 pitches over four innings during the second rehab outing and is likely to face some workload limitations in his first start back with Baltimore.