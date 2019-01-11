Hedges signed a one-year, $2.06 million contract with San Diego on Friday, avoiding arbitration., Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Hedges posted a .231/.282/.429 slash line with 14 home runs in 326 plate appearances in 2018 as he split time with veteran A.J. Ellis and then rookie Francisco Mejia behind the plate. The Padres are likely to give Mejia a chance to earn the starting gig, but Hedges remains a solid defense-first option should struggles persist, though his fantasy outlook will remain limited with playing time not guaranteed.

