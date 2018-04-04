Padres' Austin Hedges: Back in action Wednesday
Hedges (back) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
The backstop was scratched from the past two games due to back tightness, but it appears that he's healthy enough to catch once again. Hedges will bat eighth in his return to action.
