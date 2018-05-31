Padres' Austin Hedges: Cleared to resume throwing
Hedges (elbow) was cleared to resume throwing Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Hedges got the OK from doctors to pick up a throwing program after being shut down last week with renewed discomfort in his injured elbow. He'll continue to ramp up his baseball activities in the coming days before eventually being heading back out on a minor-league rehab assignment. A.J. Ellis and Raffy Lopez will continue to fill in behind the dish for the Padres while Hedges is on the shelf.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Embarking on rehab stint•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Set for extended spring action•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: MRI comes back clean•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Resting for 7-to-10 days•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Placed on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...