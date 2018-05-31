Hedges (elbow) was cleared to resume throwing Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hedges got the OK from doctors to pick up a throwing program after being shut down last week with renewed discomfort in his injured elbow. He'll continue to ramp up his baseball activities in the coming days before eventually being heading back out on a minor-league rehab assignment. A.J. Ellis and Raffy Lopez will continue to fill in behind the dish for the Padres while Hedges is on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories