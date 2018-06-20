Padres' Austin Hedges: Could return for upcoming series
Hedges (elbow) could return for this weekend's series against the Giants, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.
After missing a projected return date prior to the Padres' current two-game set versus the Athletics, Hedges could make his return to the majors sometime during a four-game series against the Giants that begins Thursday. The backstop has gone 9-for-23 with a home run and four RBI during his current seven-game rehab stint. Cassavell expects Hedges to reclaim his starting role upon activation, despite his lackluster .173/.235/.293 slash line in 24 games prior to hitting the disabled list. When healthy, the 25-year-old provides some pop from the catcher position (18 homers in 120 games last year) while carrying a low batting average.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Could return from DL on Tuesday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Set for rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Rehab assignment looming•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Takes batting practice Tuesday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Cleared to resume throwing•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Suffers setback in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas