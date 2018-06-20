Hedges (elbow) could return for this weekend's series against the Giants, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

After missing a projected return date prior to the Padres' current two-game set versus the Athletics, Hedges could make his return to the majors sometime during a four-game series against the Giants that begins Thursday. The backstop has gone 9-for-23 with a home run and four RBI during his current seven-game rehab stint. Cassavell expects Hedges to reclaim his starting role upon activation, despite his lackluster .173/.235/.293 slash line in 24 games prior to hitting the disabled list. When healthy, the 25-year-old provides some pop from the catcher position (18 homers in 120 games last year) while carrying a low batting average.

