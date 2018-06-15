Hedges (elbow), who is in the midst of a rehab assignment at High-A Lake Elsinore, could be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of the Padres' two-game set against the Athletics that begins Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After being pulled off his rehab assignment three weeks earlier when he experienced a hyperextension of his elbow, Hedges was cleared to return to game action in the minors Tuesday. The 25-year-old has played each of the last three days for the affiliate, culminating in him catching seven innings and going 2-for-2 at the dish Thursday. Hedges will likely need to log a full game behind the plate some point over the weekend before being reinstated from the DL, at which point he would presumably reclaim primary catching duties for the big club. Prior to landing on the DL, Hedges was hitting .173/.235/.293 while striking out in 37 percent of his plate appearances.