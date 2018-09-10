Hedges went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over Cincinnati.

Hedges has now started two consecutive games after retreating to the bench in favor of Francisco Mejia over the previous two. This falls in line with manager Andy Green's plan to split starts between the young catchers. The timeshare is obviously less-favorable for Hedges' fantasy owners, as he was the unquestioned starter when healthy this year, but he is providing enough pop (.200 isolated power mark) to maintain value in deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories