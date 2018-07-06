Hedges went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Hedges drove an offering from Shelby Miller deep over the left field wall for his third home run of the season. It was his first since coming off the disabled list on June 24, one of the few positive signs since his return. In 23 at-bats since getting back on the field, Hedges has managed six hits but struck out nine times.

