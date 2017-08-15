Hedges went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's victory over the Phillies.

The Padres caught Jerad Eickhoff napping in the fourth inning when Hedges and Cory Spangenberg executed a successful double steal. Monday's stolen base was the catcher's second of the season, but he did tally 14 steals in the minors way back in 2012, so he may be more fleet-footed than your standard backstop. While the occasional thievery is nice perk for fantasy owners, Hedges' value is derived from his ability to go deep. His 15 home runs on the season rank fifth among all major-league catchers.