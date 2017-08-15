Padres' Austin Hedges: Drives in two and steals base
Hedges went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's victory over the Phillies.
The Padres caught Jerad Eickhoff napping in the fourth inning when Hedges and Cory Spangenberg executed a successful double steal. Monday's stolen base was the catcher's second of the season, but he did tally 14 steals in the minors way back in 2012, so he may be more fleet-footed than your standard backstop. While the occasional thievery is nice perk for fantasy owners, Hedges' value is derived from his ability to go deep. His 15 home runs on the season rank fifth among all major-league catchers.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Pops 15th homer Tuesday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Drives offense with double, homer•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...