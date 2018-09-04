Hedges went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Hedges came through with a two-RBI double in the eighth inning to extend the Padres lead over the Diamondbacks. While he's managed only a .422 slugging percentage for the season, Hedges now has three extra-base hits and four RBI in the past week of action. Given the weak depth at catcher, the 26-year-old could be a key figure at the position as the season comes to a close.