Padres' Austin Hedges: Embarking on rehab stint
Hedges (elbow) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Hedges has been sidelined for all of May with right elbow tendinitis. After appearing in games at extended spring training for the past week, the backstop has been cleared to embark on a rehab stint, marking the last step in his recovery before he rejoins the Padres. It's unclear how many minor-league games Hedges will need to appear in before his activation. Raffy Lopez and A.J. Ellis will continue to share catching duties until Hedges is healthy.
