Padres' Austin Hedges: Exits Thursday's game
Hedges was removed from Thursday's game after being struck by a pitch.
Nate Easley replaced Hedges as a pinch runner in the top of the sixth inning. Consider Hedges day-to-day with more information to follow on his status in the coming hours.
