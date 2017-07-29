Hedges (concussion) is expected to return from the 7-day disabled list Sunday.

While the move won't be made official until Sunday, Hedges return will be a boon to the Padres' lineup. Fellow catcher Luis Torrens is a Rule 5 pick, so his roster spot will likely be safe upon Hedges' return. Hedges has popped 13 home runs in 243 at-bats this season and should resume regular catching duties upon his return.

