Hedges (concussion) is expected to return from the 7-day disabled list Sunday.

While the move won't be made official until Sunday, Hedges return will be a boon to the Padres' lineup. Fellow catcher Luis Torrens is a Rule 5 pick, so his roster spot will likely be safe upon Hedges' return. Hedges has popped 13 home runs in 243 at-bats this season and should resume regular catching duties upon his return.