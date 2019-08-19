Padres' Austin Hedges: Explodes for four hits
Hedges went 4-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.
This really came out of nowhere. Hedges came into the afternoon batting below .200 for the season and was just 1-for-17 (.059) during August. Before Sunday, he had four hits in his previous 11 games. Hedges has shown some pop this season, but with a .197 average, he's still not worth rostering in standard leagues. He has nine homers, 31 RBI and 20 runs in 244 at-bats.
