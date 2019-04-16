Padres' Austin Hedges: Gets another breather
Hedges isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Rockies.
Hedges has taken a seat for two of the team's last three games, although he showed some life at the dish Monday by collecting a pair of base hits, including a double. Francisco Mejia will draw the start behind the dish Tuesday with Hedges riding the pine.
