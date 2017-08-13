Padres' Austin Hedges: Gets day off Sunday
Hedges is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Hedges went 0-for-8 over the past two games as the Padres' starting catcher, but he'll get the day off with Luis Torrens taking over behind the plate. Expect to see Hedges back in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
