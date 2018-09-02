Padres' Austin Hedges: Gets rest day
Hedges is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
The backstop will get a routine maintenance day in the series finale after starting each of the Padres' last eight games at catcher. With Hedges on the bench, A.J. Ellis will work in a battery with rookie right-hander Jacob Nix.
