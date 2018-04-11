Hedges went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Rockies.

Hedges tied the game at two with a solo blast off of Tyler Anderson in the fifth inning, opening the door for Hunter Renfroe to put the game away with a three-run shot in the seventh. The free-swinging catcher is living up to his pre-draft expectations, providing power (two homers) for his owners to go along with an ugly batting average (.188 through 32 at-bats). Hedges has started six of the Friars' previous seven contests, putting his minor back ailment in the rear-view mirror.