Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win over San Francisco.

Hedges launched a two-run shot to left center field in the fourth inning to plate the Padres' final runs of the game. The hit snapped an 0-13 skid that stretched back to Aug. 20. Hedges is San Diego's best defensive option behind the plate but has struggled mightily as a hitter this season, slashing .189/.254/.340 with 10 homers, 33 RBI and 92 strikeouts in 285 plate appearances.

