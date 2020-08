Hedges went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 14-4 rout over Texas.

Hedges did his part to contribute to San Diego's offensive outburst, slugging a solo homer to center field in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old is batting a tepid .143/.211/.314 on the season, though he has reached base four times -- three by walk -- over his last two games.