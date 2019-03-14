Padres' Austin Hedges: Goes deep twice
Hedges went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Angels in Cactus League play.
Hedges served as the Padres' designated hitter in the contest, but the lineup otherwise resembled the Padres' ideal starting nine for the regular season. The 26-year-old is still competing with Francisco Mejia -- who started at catcher and hit seventh Wednesday -- for top backstop duties, but Hedges' vastly superior defense probably makes him the preferred option. Hedges helped his case by putting his power on display versus the Angels, raising his spring OPS to 1.159 in the process.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...