Hedges went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Angels in Cactus League play.

Hedges served as the Padres' designated hitter in the contest, but the lineup otherwise resembled the Padres' ideal starting nine for the regular season. The 26-year-old is still competing with Francisco Mejia -- who started at catcher and hit seventh Wednesday -- for top backstop duties, but Hedges' vastly superior defense probably makes him the preferred option. Hedges helped his case by putting his power on display versus the Angels, raising his spring OPS to 1.159 in the process.