Hedges is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.

Hedges remains the primary catcher in San Diego, starting 19 games compared to 11 for Francisco Mejia. Hedges has struggled at the plate, hitting .175/.235/.381, but Mejia has done even worse, posting a .158/.220/.237 line, so there's little reason to believe a change is imminent.

